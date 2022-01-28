Ford drives Oklahoma Baptist women to overtime win

Kalifa Ford had a goal for Thursday night's Oklahoma Baptist women's basketball game against Ouachita Baptist.

“I was telling myself all day that I was going to have 30 (points) and 15 (rebounds) and I did everything I could do to get to the basket,” said the 5-10 junior Ford, who exceeded her own expectations.

Ford poured in 35 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Bison rallied for a 90-86 Great American Conference overtime victory over the Tigers at the Noble Complex.

OBU, 11-8 overall and 7-6 in the GAC, rode 80% shooting (4-of-5) in overtime and converted 9-of-10 free shots during that span to come away with the win.

“They (Ouachita) are a great defensive team. They are physical and it's hard to run an offense against them,” said Bison head coach Bo Overton. “Kalifa being physical and getting to the basket was important because of the way they play defense.”

By routinely and emphatically driving the ball to the hoop, Ford and company were able to get Ouachita into foul trouble as three Tigers – Makayla Miller, Nxerro Malux and Lauren Wright – ultimately fouled out.

“We took advantage of their foul trouble and put people in foul trouble,” Ford said. “Compared to the first time we played them, it was a little different. In practice this week, we pressured each other to get ready for this game. We just needed to stay stronger.”

Ford finished 9-of-16 from the floor and was 17-of-20 from the charity stripe.

One interesting aspect of the game was the Bison knocking down 35-of-46 foul shots. However, there was a stretch in which Oklahoma Baptist hit just 1-of-8 to start the fourth quarter.

But from the 3:22 mark into regulation, the Bison were 11-of-12 the rest of the way which helped preserve the victory.

Joining Ford in double figures were Kennedy Large, off the bench, with 18 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals. Starter Mallory Lockhart added 13 points and six assists. Jaylin Stapleton chipped in nine points and four assists.

Large was 7-of-10 from the floor, with one trey, and hit 3-of-4 free throws. Lockhart was 4-of-9 with one 3-pointer and 4-of-4 foul shots.

Freshman Aspen Thornton, the nation's top scorer, paced Ouachita with a whopping 41 points to go with 12 rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Laney Mears with 19 and Miller with 12.

Oklahoma Baptist shot 46.3% for the game while Ouachita was at 43.3% pace.

The Bison owned a 46-35 rebounding advantage.

Oklahoma Baptist trailed by two at halftime and at the end of the third quarter and even got down by a 66-55 count with 5:32 remaining, but the Bison put together a 9-0 run to get back into serious contention.

A Lockhart trey, Large score off a follow shot, another Large basket off a Stapleton feed and two Ford free throws pulled Oklahoma Baptist within 66-64 with 3:22 remaining.

The Tigers maintained that four-point lead until the 54-second mark when Kayla Highfill swished in a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 70-69. After a Ouachita bucket from Thornton, which beat the shot clock, pushed the Tiger advantage back to three, 72-69, with 23 seconds left.

But Ford zipped through the heart of the lane and scored off a Stapleton assist with 15 seconds left to make it a one-point deficit (72-71). With 13 seconds left, Ouachita was put on the line. Thornton nailed the first, but missed the second. With seven seconds left, Ford scored to send the game into overtime.

Ford scored six and Large tallied four in overtime to help fuel the effort. The Bison were perfect on their last seven foul shots.

Oklahoma Baptist hosts Henderson State Saturday at 1 p.m. in another GAC game at the Noble Complex.