Shawnee swim teams sweep to conference titles

HARRAH – The Shawnee High School girls' and boys' swimming teams rolled to Suburban Conference championships Thursday night at Harrah High School.

The Lady Wolves posted a top team score of 368, followed by Harrah and Carl Albert with 339 each and Piedmont at 149. Shawnee's girls established four new conference records in the process.

On the boys' side, the Wolves registered a team score of 384, followed by Carl Albert at 367, Harrah at 268 and Piedmont at 107.

Girls

Junior Piper McNeil set two conference records, Natalie Selman had one as did the 400-yard freestyle relay team.

McNeil set marks in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.62 seconds and 100 backstroke in 57.99 seconds.

Natalie Selman set a school record in the 100 breaststroke after clocking in at 1:13.07.

In the 400 freestyle, the combination of Gracyn Simpson, Emma Oller, Selman and McNeil also established a conference mark with a time of 3:55.95.

Not only did Shawnee win those four events, but they won the other seven.

Selman also had a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:08.96).

Simpson also won two individual events as well – the 50 freestyle (25.96 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:01.93).

Ashley McDonald topped the 200 individual medley (2:29.74) for Shawnee and teammate Clara Timmons was the winner of the 500 freestyle (6:05.96).

The Lady Wolves also had two other victorious relays.

The team of Simpson, Timmons, McDonald and McNeil won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.06 and the combo of McDonald, Selman, Timmons and Oller topped the 200 medley relay in 2:03.96.

Shawnee also had three second-place efforts, including Oller in the 200 freestyle (2:19.20), Timmons in the 100 butterfly (1:13.10) and Oller in the 500 freestyle (6:11.53).

Boys

The Wolves won eight of the possible 11 events with Thurman Lee and Vincent Tash capturing two apiece.

Lee won the 200 freestyle in 1:58.32 and 500 freestyle in 5:22.75 while Tash topped the fields in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.11 and the 100 freestyle in 55.92.

Shawnee's Ethan Oller and Bryce Holter each won one race. Oller won the 200 individual medley in 2:10.61 and Holter topped the 100 backstroke in 1:03.07.

The Wolves also had two winning relays.

The 200 medley relay combination of Holter, Tash, Oller and Lee clocked in at 1:49.83 for top honors and the 400 freestyle relay of Tash, Holter, Oller and Lee posted a time of 3:36.45.

Shawnee also had three second-place finishes, including Holter in the 200 freestyle (2:04.98) and Oller in the 100 breaststroke. The Wolves' 200 freestyle relay team of Tradyn Rakestraw, Jackson Hair, Maddox Smith and Aden Cervantes ended up second as well with a time of 1:49.54.

The Wolves also earned three third-place finishes by Cervantes in the 200 individual medley (2:26.31) and 100 butterfly (1:03.65) and Rakestraw in the 100 backstroke (1:08.37).