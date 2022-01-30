Class 2A top-ranked Dale boys down OCA

DALE – Deken Jones and Dayton Forsythe tossed in 17 points apiece Friday night as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates knocked off Oklahoma Christian Academy 53-43.

Jett Higdon added 11 points for Dale (18-1) while Easton Edmonson and Kash VanBrunt each sank one 3-point shot. Tray Chambers added the other two points for the Pirates.

Jones hit five field goals in the first half and was 7-of-10 from the foul line in the second half. Forsythe was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter as he tallied 11 points in that final period alone.

Dale raced out to a 17-7 advantage through one quarter and went on to a 29-20 halftime lead. It was 35-30 in favor of the Pirates after three quarters.

Dale was 19-of-26 from the free-throw line for the game.