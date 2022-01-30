McLoud boys trip North Rock Creek

McLOUD – Tim Boyer was waiting for a game like this from his McLoud Redskins and the twin brother combination of Luke Jordan and Jacob Jordan.

The pair combined for 39 points and all nine of McLoud's 3-point connections in a 72-64 triumph over the North Rock Creek Cougars Friday night during McLoud's basketball homecoming festivities.

Luke Jordan drilled six treys on his way to a career-best 26 points and Jacob Jordan canned three 3-pointers on his way to 13.

“It was the first time in three years that both of them were hitting shots at the same time,” said Boyer, who saw his Redskins improve to 10-7 on the season.

The Jordan brothers weren't the only ones unleashing offensive damage. Luke Norwood poured in 16 points, handed out four assists and had three rebounds while Tryce Lewis posted up for 15 points and nine rebounds.

Another key piece to McLoud's success came in the assist department as the Redskins had 16 on 26 of their converted field goals.

“Offensively, we played our best game of the year. It was by far our best,” Boyer said. “We moved the ball really well. We had more movement on offense than we have all season. We penetrated and kicked it out to find the open man. When you move the ball and move your body, good things are going to happen.”

The nine treys were a season-high for McLoud.

The Redskins shot 57.8% from the field while the Cougars hit at 46.6% pace.

Noah McMullan fired in a game-high 28 points to lead North Rock Creek. Carter Harvey followed with 13 points off the bench and Diego Garcia recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

McLoud, behind 9-of-16 shooting in the first quarter, had a 21-12 lead going into the second and held a 37-27 at the halftime break. It was 55-43 in favor of the Redskins through three quarters.

In the fourth period, McLoud hit 4-of-5 field goal tries and was 9-of-12 from the foul line in keeping the Cougars at a distance.

North Rock Creek 40, McLoud 36 (Girls)

The Lady Cougars, with a convincing 49-32 rebounding advantage, held on for the road victory.

Olivia McRay tossed in 11 points while Kate Masquas and Jayden Haney chipped in nine apiece.

Though she didn't get into the scoring column, North Rock Creek's Olivia Stacy yanked down 11 rebounds. Teammate Morgan Campbell followed with nine boards to go with her four points.

“A win is a win. We finished how we needed to. It was really ugly. Our offense wasn't there,” said Lady Cougar head coach Charity Kilinc.

Desira Jones, who was announced as homecoming queen earlier in the night, paced McLoud with a game-leading 15 points.

Alivia Wapskineh followed with six points and five boards and Hallee Winsea tallied five points and grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds.

North Rock Creek doubled up McLoud with a 14-7 first quarter and took a 22-13 advantage into the halftime locker room. The Lady Cougars took a 29-19 lead into the fourth.

The Lady Redskins made a run at it the fourth quarter and were within 38-36, but two McRay free throws sealed the deal with 2.8 seconds to go to push the North Rock Creek lead to four by game's end.