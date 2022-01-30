Oklahoma Baptist women coast past Henderson State

Madison Chambers had a feeling that Henderson State's defensive harassment of teammate and star Kalifa Ford would lead to a need for her step up.

Indeed, Chambers did as she tallied 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range, as the Oklahoma Baptist Bison coasted to a 79-68 Great American Conference women's basketball victory over the Reddies Saturday at the Noble Complex.

“Henderson's defense is solid. We knew they would be doubling down on Kalifa. I just wanted to make big shots and bring energy,” said Chambers.

OBU head coach Bo Overton's believes Chambers' veteran presence has made a difference.

“She was huge. She's a veteran and it helps us a lot because she knows a lot about the other players and teams in the league, maybe even more than I do,” Overton said. “She has a lot of experience and is big, strong and athletic. She's a matchup problem for people. When we do good, she's a player who does well for us.”

Not that Ford was really thwarted as she registered a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds. That came after a 35-point, 17-rebound performance against Ouachita Baptist on Thursday.

In Saturday's contest, Ford was 8-of-14 from the floor, with two treys, and sank 9-of-12 free shots. She also collected three assists in the process.

“She's a big-time player. She knows her role and does it well...a great finisher,” Chambers said about her teammate Ford.”

Starters Mallory Lockhart and Jaylin Stapleton tossed in nine points apiece while Kendall Parker added eight off the bench. Parker drilled two treys while Lockhart and Stapleton hit one apiece.

The Bison (12-8 overall, 8-6 in the GAC and winners of three straight) were able to shoot a respectable 45% from the field and were nifty at the free-throw line, converting 15-of-19 attempts. OBU also shared the ball well, having 19 assists on its 27 makes. Stapleton, Lockhart and Payton Taylor each handed out four assists and Ford finished with three.

To boot, the Bison also committed just nine turnovers.

“We took care of the basketball and executed well,” said Overton.

Stapleton led the OBU defensive charge with three steals while Taylor and Chambers had two each as the Bison compiled nine for the game.

OBU is at home with Southern Nazarene on Thursday for another GAC game at 5:30 p.m.