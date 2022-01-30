Shawnee drops two basketball games at Ada

ADA – Devon MacCollister fired in 29 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists Friday night as the Ada Cougars clipped the Shawnee Wolves 72-64 at the Ada Cougar Activity Center.

Shawnee had a 50-49 edge going into the fourth quarter before Ada outscored the visitors by a 23-14 count the rest of the way.

Camryn Reed added 18 points and five rebounds to the Cougar attack while teammate Andrew Hughes tallied 10 points. Jack Morris followed with nine points and Josh Murray chipped in the remaining six.

The Wolves (9-9) received 24 points from Tanner Morris and 21 from Jaylon Orange.

Orange nailed four 3-point shots while Morris connected on two long-range shots.

Morris became Shawnee's all-time leading scorer at 1,106 points and counting. He needed 21 going into Friday's contest.

Kayden Shaw tallied eight points and had three assists for the Wolves. Jalen Wicks was next with six points, T.J. Bishop had three and Daytain Patton ended up with two to round out the Shawnee scoring.

Ada (8-9) converted 65% of its long-range attempts and was 54% (7-of-13) from outside the arc.

Shawnee was 57% from close range, but only 29% (6-of-21) from 3-point land.

The Cougars were 17-of-21 (81%) from the foul line and the Wolves were 12-of-18 (67%).

Ada owned a 25-18 advantage on the boards.

Ada 60, Shawnee 48 (Girls)

Sania Richardson's 22 points, five rebounds and four assists were too much for the Lady Wolves to overcome.

Amaya Frizell followed with 14 points and Shayla Wofford added 10 for the Class 4A seventh-ranked and 13-3 Lady Cougars.

Ansley Orrell was the only Shawnee player to reach double figures as she finished with 12, including a pair of 3-point connections.

Tristyn Napier tossed in eight points, pulled down five rebounds and collected four assists for the Lady Wolves. Aniya Elix and Anneca Anderson chipped in seven points each in a losing cause. Elix ended up with five boards and three assists and Anderson hauled in seven rebounds.

Amaya Martinez was next with six points to go with six boards. Tylyn Thurman hit one trey and finished with five points and Jocelyn Williams canned a 3-pointer to round out the Shawnee scoring.

Ada led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter and then went on an 11-4 run in the second while building a 32-17 halftime cushion.

The Lady Wolves (7-11) were 11-of-15 from the foul line while the Lady Cougars were 15-of-22.

Shawnee's next action is Tuesday at home against Del City for Suburban Conference action.