Shawnee wrestlers fifth at Pryor; Anderson champion

PRYOR – The Shawnee High School wrestling squad, led by a championship finish from Sam Anderson at 195 pounds, took fifth place Friday in the Pryor Doug Rial Tournament.

There were 17 teams represented at the event with Vinita taking first, followed by host Pryor, Glenpool, Salina, Shawnee and Tulsa Will Rogers.

The Wolves also received three third-place finishes from Logan Cash at 220 pounds, Spencer Rochelle at 170 and Christien Taylor at 126. Shawnee also got a fourth-place effort from Beau Skelton at 285 and a sixth-place finish from Kaiden Kirk at 106.

Anderson drew a first-round bye and won via forfeit in the second round before taking to the mat for three straight victories at the title. He got a fall in 23 seconds over his Broken Arrow oppinent, earned a 7-5 decision over Glenpool's Brayden Nelson in the semifinals and picked up a 3-2 decision over Pryor's Caden Felts for the crown.

After a first-round bye, Cash went 3-1 at 220 pounds, earning falls in 1:32 over his Muskogee opponent and in 4:51 over his Vinita opponent. Cash was pinned in the semifinals by Tulsa Edison's Aryn Johnson in 4:58, but rebounded to pin Bristow's Xavier Bigpond in 3:08 of the third-place match.

Rochelle drew a first-round bye in going 3-1 as well. Rochelle earned falls over his Claremore opponent in 4:37 and his Tahlequah foe in 1:20. Rochelle suffered a 10-2 major decision defeat to Glenpool's Kevin Lund in the semifinals, but bounced back for an 11-2 major decision win over Jenks' Ethan Hill in the third-place matchup.

Taylor got a first-round bye and followed that up with two falls over the next two rounds. He pinned his Muskogee opponent in :38 and Pryor opponent in :47 of rounds two and three. Vinita's Josh Rexwinkle pinned Taylor in :51 in a semifinal match. However, Taylor got a pin of Broken Arrow's Ryan Dement in 3:01 of the third-place match.

Skelton posted a 2-2 mark on his way to his fourth-place finish. He got an opening round fall over his Tulsa Hale opponent in 2:37. He got a second-round bye and then earned a 3-2 decision over his Tulsa Will Rogers opponent. However, dropped his next two matches via falls to Glenpool's Braxton Birch in :57 and Vinita's Brian Pifer in 3:24.

Kirk ended up going 3-2 in the tournament on his way to settling for sixth. He pinned his Tulsa Union and Jenks opponents in 3:28 and 3:24 respectively, but was pinned by his Tahlequah opponent in 3:37 of the third round. He rebounded to get a fall over Sallisaw's Caden Gardner, but was pinned by Muskogee's Dakota Sherrer in the fifth-place match.