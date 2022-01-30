Stevenson, Megehee spark Bethel girls' victory

BETHEL ACRES – Junior Parker Stevenson popped in 24 points and Josie Megehee added 20 Friday night as the Class 3A fourth-ranked Bethel Lady Wildcats blitzed Mount St. Mary 69-12.

Stevenson was recognized prior to the game for recently reaching the 1,000-point plateau in her career.

Bethel (14-2) jumped on the Rockets with a 22-5 first quarter before cruising to a 41-8 halftime cushion. The Lady Wildcats shut out Mount St. Mary in the third quarter while scoring 14 on the way to a 55-8 lead going into the fourth.

Bella Thomas chipped in seven points, Baylee Tapley followed with five Brooklyn Duff had three, Cadence Treece tacked on two and Lilly Megehee ended up with one.