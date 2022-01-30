Thompson's second-half hot hand lifts Oklahoma Baptist men

Brantly Thompson got into second-half groove and never came out of it.

One of Oklahoma Baptist's super seniors, Thompson fired in 28 points, 23 in the second half, while nailing 6-of-10 shots from 3-point range as the Bison upended Henderson State 89-81 Saturday afternoon in Great American Conference men's basketball play at the Noble Complex.

Thompson finished 11-of-17 from the floor for the game after going just 2-of-6 in the first half. He was also coming off a 1-of-13 shooting drought in a home win over Ouachita Baptist Thursday.

“I certainly didn't expect that. It was a God thing,” said Thompson. “It was my teammates having trust me and I was able to get in good position to score. I've been struggling recently, but my teammates and coaches have tried to build my confidence.”

In addition to his game-leading 28 points, Thompson dished out six assists to go with three rebounds.

“Brantly is a winner. Whenever games are not to his liking, he shows consistent behavior and responds,” said OBU head coach Jason Eaker. “He was here early in the morning (Saturday) working on his shot. He has been seeing the ball go in and out (in recent games) and this time the ball turned the other way and rolled in.”

Thompson was joined in double figures by three other Bison.

Another super senior Harrison Stoddart finished with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor as he rattled in 3-of-5 attempts from 3-point land. Burke Putnam, OBU's top scorer on the season, finished with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including one trey. Putnam also had five assists and blocked a shot. Nigel Wilcox followed with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting while also going 3-of-4 from the foul line.

Justin Tene and D.J. Freeman contributed eight and six points respectively off the bench for the Bison. Tene was 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line and Freeman was a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Freeman also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and Stoddart ended up with six.

Starter Franck Kamgain and reserve Alvin Miles paced the Reddies with 17 points each. Tomislav Miholjcic, a big, 6-foot, 11-inch center, was next with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Tene and Wilcox, among others, spent time guarding the Henderson State big man as the Reddies had a 40-20 scoring advantage in the paint. HSU also held a 34-31 rebounding edge.

OBU (13-6 overall, 10-3 in the GAC and tied for first in the league) shot 53.6% from the floor for the game and was at 47.6% from outside the arc (10-of-21). The Bison also drained 19-of-25 free throws (76%) while HSU was just 14-of-23.

The Reddies shot 49.2% for the game, but were only 31.3% from 3-point territory.

OBU's victory Saturday avenged an earlier season loss to HSU.

The next action for the Bison will be another home game against Southern Nazarene Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Noble Complex.