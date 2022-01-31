North Rock Creek girls crush Crooked Oak

Jayden Haney and Olivia McRay tallied 11 points each Saturday as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars routed visiting Crooked Oak 55-29.

The pair accounted for five 3-point baskets and McRay nailed three while Haney hit two. Sarah Campbell and Morgan Campbell also knocked down one trey apiece.

Olivia Stacy tossed in eight points, Sarah Campbell followed with seven and Kate Masquas and Lydia VanAntwerp tacked on six apiece.

North Rock Creek (8-10) raced out to a 22-7 advantage after one quarter and went on to a 32-14 halftime lead. The Lady Cougars then staged a 10-5 run in the third to take a 42-19 cushion into the fourth.

Crooked Oak 53, North Rock Creek 50 (Boys)

Tymier Adkins fired in 30 points and Drevion Hill finished with 13 as Crooked Oak outlasted the Cougars.

A fourth-quarter comeback fell just short as NRC outscored the visitors 22-15 in the fourth quarter.

Noah McMullan paced NRC with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. He scored 15 of his points in the second half.

Caleb Hawkins followed with nine points as all of them occurred in the fourth period. Carter Harvey followed with six points and Jace McRay and Jordan Coody chipped in five apiece.

The Cougars were 6-of-10 from the foul line while Crooked Oak was 13-of-21.

NRC plays at Mount St. Mary on Tuesday.