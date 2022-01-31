Tecumseh teams register decisive sweep of Little Axe

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – After a basketball homecoming celebration, the Tecumseh Savages walked away with a 72-35 rout of Little Axe Friday night.

Sophomore Jase Edwards led the charge with 22 points, while senior Ben Corley dropped 17. Fellow senior Brennon Carter added another 11 points.

Tecumseh tallied 22 steals against the Indians.

The Savages (10-9) are back in action Tuesday for their final home game of the season as take on McLoud at 8 p.m.

Tecumseh 63, Little Axe 26 (Girls)

Sophomore Serenity Jacoway led the Class 4A 19th-ranked Lady Savages in scoring with 11 points and Jayden Wilson dropped in another 10.

As a team, Tecumseh shot 66% from the foul line.

The Lady Savages (14-5) host McLoud Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.