McLoud boys fifth in Midwestern Wrestling Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

The McLoud High School boys' wrestling team crowned two individual champions as the Redskins took fifth place this past weekend in the Midwestern Conference Tournament at Firelake Arena.

Kaiden Cue took first place at 126 pounds and Caleb Hunter claimed first at 138 pounds for McLoud.

The Redskins also had one second-place effort from Zak Osborn at 220 pounds, a third from J.J. Martin at 160 pounds and fifth-place finishes from Charles Mashburn at 120 and Hunter Lowe at 170.

Cue pinned Durant's Crew Whitfield in 1:16 of his 126-pound opening-round match. He followed that up with a fall over Newcastle's Gage Bigelow in 4:21. In the semifinals, Cue edged out Little Axe's Auden Wells. Then in the championship match, pinned Sulphur's Baer Webb in 5:49.

Caleb Hunter pinned Newcastle's Hunter Povec in his 138-pound first-round match. Hunter then pinned Bethel's Landon Ayers in 1:07 and then earned a 5-0 decision over Lexington's Cash Sessions in the semifinals. Hunter then won by injury default in the finals over Plainview's Reece Bennett.

Other area wrestlers placed as well.

Bethel's Blake Griffith (106 pounds) and T.J. Ramsey (170) each placed second at their respective weights. Rowdy Story finished fifth at 132.

For Tecumseh, Jace Frazier took second at 160 pounds. Cole Loudermilk was fourth at 106 and Brody Moody ended up fifth at 195.

Prague's Taylor Vanbrunt placed second at 120 pounds and Chandler's Ethan Manning claim fourth at 195 pounds.

Girls

McLoud took sixth place and was led by Stacey Nash at 235. She pinned Newcastle's Aundrea Estrada in 1:12 and followed that up with a fall over Newcastle's Callie Rogers in 5:06 of the semifinals. Nash then pinned Lexington's Elexa Collins in the finals for the championship.

The Lady Redskins had five other top-six placers, including Mia Noland, second at 138 pounds; Natalie Duroy, third at 100; Trinity Reyes, sixth at 114 and Paisley Erskine, sixth at 165.

Bethel had five top-six placers – Ella Campbell, first at 165 pounds; Jordan Blair, second at 114; Jaylee White, second at 126; Haylee Wilcox at 165 and Avery Flores at 100.

Campbell went 4-0 in the tournament while drawing two byes in the process. All four of wins came via falls in 3:03, 1:26, 1:56 and :36.

For Tecumseh, Makayla Partain placed third at 107 pounds and Taryn England finished fifth at 235.

Chandler had three top-six finishes. Adelynn Massie took third at 185. Rylee Beaty finished fourth at 107 and Skylenn Yount ended up fourth at 185.

Prague's Bailee Smith claimed fourth at 152.