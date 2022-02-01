Oklahoma Baptist's Ford named GAC Co-Player of the Week

The Shawnee News-Star

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – After a dominant week in wins against Ouachita and Henderson State, Oklahoma Baptist guard Kalifa Ford was named the Great American Conference’s Co-Player of the Week.

For Ford, a junior from Bono, Arkansas, it’s her second career award. She previously won the honor on December 2, 2019.

Last week, Ford averaged 31 points and 14 rebounds per game while hitting 56.6% from the field. At the free-throw line, Ford posted a 26-of-32 clip (81.2%). Seventeen of those freebies came versus Ouachita on Jan. 27, one off the OBU single-game record.

She scored a career-high 35 against the Tigers with 17 rebounds before notching 27 and 11 against the Reddies. Those were her ninth and 10th double-doubles of the season, putting Ford in the top-10 in the country in that category. Additionally, she became the first Bison player in the DII era (2017-18) to notch at least 27 points and 11 rebounds in back-to-back games.

This season, Ford is one of three players in the GAC to rank in the top-10 in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.