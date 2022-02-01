Shawnee's Anderson, McNeil Athletes of the Week

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee High School senior wrestler Sam Anderson has been named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Male Athlete of the Week for Jan. 24-29.

Shawnee junior Piper McNeil picked up the Female Athlete of the Week award after setting two individual Suburban Conference records and was part of the winning 400-meter relay team which also established a school record.

Anderson topped the field in the 195-pound division at the Pryor Tournament as he won three matches on the mat in that event. He also picked up a win via fall against Ada's Logen Prince in 1:09 to go 4-0 on the week.

In the tournament, he drew a first-round bye and got a forfeit victory before taking to the mat to pin his Broken Arrow opponent in just 23 seconds. Anderson then followed that up with a 7-5 decision over Glenpool's Brayden Nelson in the semifinals. Anderson then earned a 3-2 decision over Caden Felts in the championship match.

McNeil set conference standards in the 100 freestyle (53.62 seconds) and 100 backstroke (57.99) and was part of the victorious 400 relay in 3:55.95 along with teammates Gracyn Simpson, Emma Oller and Natalie Selman.