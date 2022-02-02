Bethel boys knock off Jones, 63-59

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

JONES – John Gordon fired in 23 points, 15 of which came in the second half, as the Class 3A No. 17 Bethel Wildcats rallied for a 63-59 triumph over the No. 12 Jones Longhorns Tuesday night.

Gordon was 5-of-5 from the foul line as Bethel (11-6) finished 12-of-15 for the game.

Bronc Robbins added 14 points, 10 in the first half, and Bray Bussell contributed 10 to round out Bethel's double-digit scoring. Jace Stewart chipped in seven points while going 5-of-6 from the line for the winners.

Rounding out the Wildcat scoring were Garren Sheppard with four, Xavier Meier with a 3-point basket and DJ Whitten with two.

Jones (11-7) nailed seven treys in the game, but was only 6-of-12 from the charity stripe.

Bethel trailed 32-28 at halftime and was only down by a 48-47 count, heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play at home Friday against Tecumseh.