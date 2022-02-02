Chandler girls outlast Wellston in overtime

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

CHANDLER – Leah Brannon poured in a game-high 25 points Tuesday night as the Chandler Lady Lions overcame Wellston 50-42 in overtime.

Brannon scored eight of her points on four field goals in the fourth quarter and was 4-of-6 from the line in overtime.

Presley Martzall and Tatum German each chipped in six points as Martzall nailed three free shots while German hit a pair of short-range buckets in overtime. Carson Jackson had Chandler's only 3-point connection in finishing with five points and Mia Callegan also ended up with five. Kali Beall tacked on three.