Four score in double figures as Dale drills OCA

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

DALE – Kash VanBrunt knocked down four 3-point shots and finished with 16 points as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates routed Oklahoma Christian Academy 67-41 Tuesday night.

VanBrunt was one of four Dale players to score in double figures as Dayton Forsythe tossed in 13 while Levi Kelly and Deken Jones ended up with 12 apiece.

Forsythe san three treys in the game and had 10 of his points before halftime. Kelly also drained a pair of 3-pointers in the game.

Jett Higdon chipped in six points while Easton Edmonson and Tray Chambers tacked on four apiece to round out the Pirate scoring.

Dale, which totaled nine treys in the game, was 10-of-13 from the free-throw line.

The Pirates doubled up OCA in the first quarter, 16-8. Dale then went on a 21-8 run in the second while building a 37-16 halftime advantage. The Pirates were up 56-32 after three periods.

Dale (19-1) is scheduled to be at home with Adair Saturday for its next action.