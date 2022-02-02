North Rock Creek girls blitz Mount St. Mary

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

Thirteen players got into the scoring and four reached double figures Tuesday night as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars smashed Mount St. Mary 78-48.

Jayden Haney and Olivia McRay combined for 29 points. Haney canned three 3-point shots on her way to 15 points and McRay nailed four treys on her way to 14 points.

Kate Masquas tallied 11 points and Sarah Campbell added 10, including two 3-point conversions, for North Rock Creek.

Olivia Stacy and Hailey Hacker contributed five points each.

Kylie Ross fired in a game-high 36 points as she canned a whopping 10 3-pointers.

The Lady Cougars sprinted out to a 14-7 lead through one quarter and staged a 24-9 spurt innthe second to make it 38-16 at the break. It was 60-29 after three periods.