Okemah blitzes Meeker girls

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

MEEKER – Abby Harelson fired in 22 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Okemah Lady Panthers blitzed the Meeker Lady Bulldogs 73-20 Tuesday night.

Harelson was joined in double figures by teammates Taylor Haberman with 19, including one trey, and Maddie Gaxiola's 14, including two 3-pointers.

Tatum Pino, who drilled two treys, led Meeker with 10 points. Aviary Helms was next with four points.

Okemah struck the Lady Bulldogs with a 24-4 first quarter and then went on a 22-3 spurt in the second in creating a 46-7 halftime cushion. The Lady Panthers went on to outscore Meeker with a 27-13 second half.