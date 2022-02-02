Prague girls rally past OCS, 47-37

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Prague Lady Red Devils outscored Oklahoma Christian School 32-14 in the second half and earned a come-from-behind 47-37 victory Tuesday night.

Mattie Rich tallied 15 points to pace Prague while Payton Camren followed with nine and Maggie Smith and Demi Manning chipped in five points each. Alauna Parker and Jadyn Hightower were next with four points apiece.

Mattie Rich and Camren eack knocked down one 3-point shot.

The Lady Devils (8-10) were down by an 11-8 count after one quarter and trailed 23-15 at halftime, but went on a 15-6 run through the third and pulled away with a 17-8 fourth period.

Prague won despite converting just 7-of-13 foul shots.

Note: Prague's boys suffered only their second loss of the season as they fell at OCS, 77-49. The Red Devils fell to 16-2.