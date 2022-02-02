Shawnee wrestlers pin Tecumseh, 69-12

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star

Class 5A 11th-ranked Shawnee was too much in a wrestling dual on Tuesday night as the Wolves dominated the Tecumseh Savages 69-12.

The Savages' only two victories came at 106 and 160 pounds by pins .

In the 106 pound weight class, Tecumseh’s Cole Loudermilk pinned Kaeden Kirk in 1:29.

At 160, the Savages' Jace Frazier pinned Kasey Snider in 3:46.

Eight Wolves won by pinning a Savage in Tuesday night’s dominating win.

At 113, Trenton McCune pinned Makayla Partain in 2:35. Then at 120, Mason McPherson stuck Jake Buttram in 40 seconds. Next was Christien Taylor who pinned Trinity Rakestraw in a quick 55 seconds.

At 145, Jayson Hair ended his match with Cayden Tampleton-Brady in a 3:34 pin. At 170, Spencer Rochelle pinned Maddox Anderson in 1:03.

At 189, Johnny Taber pinned Conner Barksdale in 3:16.

The 195-pound match was Hunter Rochelle against Jacob Frazier. Rochelle pinned Frazier in 5:42.

In the 220-pound match Sam Anderson pinned Brody Moody in 47 seconds.

The only decision on the night came from the 285-pound weight class where Shawnee’s Logan Cash won in a 3-1 decision over Tecumseh's Wyatt England.

Three Wolves also picked up a forfeit Tuesday night. Sawyer Cash picked up the easy six team points at the 132 weight class. While at 138, Chicago Herron, and at 152, Holland Ryder, also picked up the six team points by forfeit.