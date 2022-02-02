Tecumseh trio sparks victory over McLoud

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

TECUMSEH – Jadyn Wilson, Serenity Jacoway and Kenzli Warden each cranked out a pair of 3-pointers as the Class 4A No. 18 Tecumseh Lady Savages hammered the McLoud Lady Redskins on Tuesday.

Wilson and Jacoway each finished with 11 points and Warden tossed in 10. Sami Schweighardt also hit a trey and finished with seven points for the winners and Schantel Evans chipped in five.

Deasira Jones hit a 3-pointer while leading McLoud with seven points.

Tecumseh (15-5) raced out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter and then went on an 11-0 through the second in claiming a 27-5 halftime cushion. A 19-5 run through the third hiked the Lady Savage advantage to 46-10, going into the fourth.

Tecumseh plays at Bethel on Friday.