Tough night for Shawnee in home losses to Del City

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

It was a tough night for the Shawnee Wolves and Lady Wolves as they came up short against Del City Tuesday during spring homecoming festivities at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Shawnee boys struggled offensively, shooting just 23% and committing 25 turnovers in dropping a 68-31 decision to the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Shawnee girls fell to the Lady Eagles by a 52-18 count after committing 30 turnovers and shooting just 21%.

Del City 68, Shawnee 31 (Boys)

Percy Green poured in 16 points and three of his teammates – Dammarious Vealy, Brandon Garrison and Terry McMorris – finished with eight apiece for the victorious Eagles, who improved to 15-3 on the season.

Clinging to an 11-8 edge after one quarter, Del City went on an 18-6 scoring splurge in the second and basically didn't look back.

It was 29-14 at halftime and 45-24 through three quarters. The Eagles then closed the game with a 23-7 run through the fourth period.

No Shawnee player reached double figures. Tanner Morris and Kayden Shaw led the way with nine points each while Jaylon Orange tacked on eight, all of which came in the first quarter.

Shaw pulled down nine rebounds to go with his nine points and Morris had four boards, one assist and a steal. Orange ended up with two assists and a pair of steals.

Del City shot 53.6% from the floor and connected for six treys while converting 2-of-5 foul shots.

One of the few bright spots for the Wolves was 9-of-13 free-throw shooting.

Del City 52, Shawnee 18 (Girls)

The Lady Eagles unleashed relentless pressure on the Lady Wolves and rolled to the easy win.

Adrienne Richmond drained 8-of-14 shots from the field, with two 3-pointers, and tallied a game-high 18 points for Del City, which hit at a 39.6% pace from the floor, including six treys.

Teammate Jaylnn McCalister tallied 10 points, five boards and three steals. Navaeh Ramsey added eight points, including two 3-pointers, and Summer Pogue was next with seven points.

The high scorer for Shawnee was Aniya Elix with seven and Anneca Anderson tacked on four to go with six rebounds.

The Lady Eagles committed just 12 turnovers and held a 36-33 rebounding edge as Angel Bushey had 13 of those boards with seven coming on the offensive end.

Both Shawnee squads are scheduled to play at Piedmont Friday.