Season tickets on sale for Potawatomi Fire Basketball

Potawatomi Fire Media Relations

Shawnee

The Potawatomi Fire is kicking off its inaugural season with special pricing on season tickets. Fans who reserve season tickets can save up to 10% off list price and have access to free live streaming for all 24 regular season games.

The Fire, owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN), is a new franchise in The Basketball League (TBL) and will begin play at FireLake Arena in Shawnee in 2022.

“To build community support around our new team, we are offering exclusive pricing for people who commit to showing up for us from the start,” said Fire Head Coach Derrick Rowland.“We hope local basketball fans and Shawnee citizens will get fired up about spending the full season with our team.”

A deposit of $24 per seat is required, and people can purchase tickets and get more information at potawatomifire.com/tickets. FireLake Arena will host a seat selection night on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 7-10 p.m., during which people who reserved season tickets can pick out their seats. Deposits will be deducted from season ticket orders at this time.

“We encourage anyone interested in attending Potawatomi Fire games this year to come out to seat selection night to grab their tickets and meet our players,” Rowland said.

Season tickets will be available online on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. for people who didn't participate in the seat selection process. Best available seating will be applied.