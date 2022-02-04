Area football players sign with Oklahoma D2 schools

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

At least seven Tri-County area football players signed national letters of intent Wednesday to play on the NCAA Division 2 level with teams in Oklahoma.

Two each from Tecumseh (Brennon Carter and Jay Mitchell) and Chandler (Kaden Jones and Jacob Ostrowski), along with one each from Shawnee (Braden Kirkland), Bethel (Corey Metscher) and Seminole (Shemmie Stephens) inked on the dotted line on National Signing Day.

Signing at Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant was Shawnee offensive lineman Braden Kirkland (6-3, 305). Kirkland was selected as an East All-Star by Class in 5A for the Wolves this past season.

Two from the area – Bethel's Corey Metscher and Chandler's Kaden Jones – signed with East Central University in Ada.

Metscher (6-1, 215) was a two-way star for the Wildcats this past year as he was named as an All-Star by Class in 2A as a linebacker and was selected as District 2A-3 Most Valuable Player. Defensively, he totaled 96 tackles on the season (71), three stops for losses, four quarterback hurries, one interception, two defensed passes, one caused fumble and one blocked punt. Offensively, he ran for 1,457 yards on 194 carries (7.5 yards-per-carry) and scored 18 touchdowns. He had eight 100-yard plus rushing games.

Jones (6-0, 175) led the Lions into the second round of the Class 2A playoffs after accounting for 2,180 yards – 1,333 passing and 847 rushing. He ran for 14 scores while having a 7.5 yards-per-carry average. Through the air, he was 99-of-199 and threw for 12 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Northeastern State in Tahlequah picked up Tecumseh's Mitchell and Seminole's Stephens.

Mitchell was a four-year letterwinner on the offensive line for the Savages and Stephens was an all-district pick and four-year letterwinner for the Chieftains.

The University of Central Oklahoma, in Edmond, inked Carter, an offensive lineman for the Savages.

Ostrowski (510, 210) signed with Oklahoma Baptist as a defensive lineman.

Tecumseh's Girod

inks with NEO

Tecumseh High School's Tyler Girod signed a letter of intent to play football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami.

The 6-1, 225-pounder was inked as an athlete as he appeared in eight games for the Savages last season and compiled 33 tackles (nine solo) with eight for losses and three quarterback sacks. On the offensive side of the ball, Girod carried the ball 23 times for 263 yards and five touchdowns as he posted one 100-yard plus rushing game.

NEO is the only junior college in Oklahoma with football.