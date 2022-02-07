Dale boys beat Roff in battle of top-ranked teams

VANOSS – In a battle of top-ranked teams, the Class 2A Dale Pirates upended the Class A Roff Tigers 34-27 on Saturday in a game played at Vanoss High School.

Deken Jones tossed in 15 points, including one 3-point bucket to go with an 8-of-9 free-throw shooting effort.

Dayton Forsythe followed with nine points, including one trey, for the Pirates, who improved to 20-1 on the season. Forsythe and Kash Van Brunt each sank one 3-point shot, along with Jones.

Dale had a 5-3 edge through one quarter and outscored Roff by a 16-12 count in the second while building a 21-15 halftime lead. A 9-5 third quarter put the Pirate advantage at 30-20, heading into the fourth.

Dale 40, Roff 10 (Girls)

Brook Rutland and Faith Wright scored 10 points each as 10 Lady Pirates got into the scoring column in the rout.

Wright drained two 3-point shots and Rutland nailed one. Rutland scored eight of her points in the first half and Wright tallied five in each half (one trey and one 2-pointer in each half).

Next on the scoring chart for Dale were Makenzie Gill and Makenzy Herman with four points apiece. Six others had two points each.

The Lady Pirates made it a rout early with a 16-0 run through the first quarter. It wad 23-4 at halftime and 34-9 after three periods.

The next action for Dale will be Tuesday at home against Vanoss.