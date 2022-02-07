Basketball: Former Shawnee star in 'Beast' mode at Southwestern Oklahoma

'Beast' still rings in the ears of Makyra Tramble when she is out on the basketball floor.

Though the circumstances have changed, the result hasn't for the former Shawnee High School basketball star who now plays at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

Makyra had always been close to her grandfather Mark Tramble, who passed away in January of 2021.

“He was definitely my role model. He was there for people no matter what, whether it was 4 in the morning or 4 in the afternoon,” said Makyra. “He was mechanic and handyman. He fixed a lot of cars for members of our family.”

But some of the memories Makyra treasures the most is riding with him in a sanitation truck when he was a driver.

“I rode around with him and learned about the streets in Shawnee,” Makyra remembers.

But just as Mark was a heavy influence on Makyra off the court, on the basketball floor it was no different.

From her high school playing time to her early days of playing at SWOSU, Mark was a regular in attendance at Makyra's games.

“He has always been my biggest fan, but without him here I'm still playing for him in a sense,” said Makyra, reflecting on his grandfather's memory. “He would always scream at me 'Beast.' I think he wanted more out of me...bring out the beast.”

Makyra says she can often still hear the word 'Beast' in the midst of play.

“I can still feel his presence,” said Makyra.

'Beast' is something that Makyra has taken to heart on the basketball court for the SWOSU Lady Bulldogs this season.

The 5-foot, 10-inch sophomore forward was in beast mode this past Saturday as she came one assist away from a triple-double. Makyra tossed in 15 points, yanked down 11 rebounds and handed out nine assists in helping SWOSU rally for a 71-68 victory over host Oklahoma Baptist.

Though it wasn't the kind of shooting performance she was seeking (6-of-18), she did manage to get a pair of steals and blocked shots against the Bison to help fill out the boxscore.

“I felt like I had to step up, knock down shots and not be careless with the basketball,” Makyra said.

She did all that against OBU while playing all 40 minutes, something she is accustomed to, thanks to her playing days at Shawnee High School.

“(Shawnee) Coach (Wendi) Wells was very, very hard on us. She ran us and I think it really prepared me to play on this level,” Makyra said. “In high school, I was a team leader. I had to play offensively and defensively. I had to play a full game. I feel like, in high school, I had to do multiple things which has prepared me.”

Whether you attribute it to Coach Wells or Makyra's beast mentality, it has been working for her this season. She has twice been named Great American Conference Player of the Week while sporting averages of 20.7 (scoring), 6.8 (rebounds), 5.0 (assists) and 2.2 (steals).

“I love the accolades, but I'm here (at SWOSU) to win the conference tournament and go to nationals. I'm so thankful that they have regarded my talents, but in the end I just want to win,” said Makyra.

So far, her season-high scoring game was 29 against Central Missouri, an 86-80 Bulldog win, back on Oct. 30. Makyra has been SWOSU's leading scorer in 15 of the team's 22 games this season as the league-leading Bulldogs are now 18-4 overall and 12-2 in the GAC.

Makyra is really enjoying her time playing with the Bulldogs and head coach Kelsi Musick.

“I love it there. I knew I was home on my first visit,” Makyra said. “The coaches are like my second mothers...on and off the court. They want us to be better women, tougher women. Their kids are like my little brothers and sisters.”