McLoud's Rylan Hall-Norton signs with Tabor College

McLOUD – McLoud High School football standout Rylan Hall-Norton signed a letter-of-intent with Tabor College in Kansas last week.

Hall-Norton appeared in only five games for the Redskins in 2021 due to a torn ACL suffered in the early part of Game 5. He finished the season with 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Hall-Norton also was selected as a First Team All-District as a wide receiver and made the Class 3A All-Star Team as a receiver.

Tabor College is located in Hillsboro, Kan.