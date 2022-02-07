SPORTS

McLoud's Rylan Hall-Norton signs with Tabor College

Brian Johnson
The Shawnee News-Star
McLoud High School's Rylan Hall-Norton, seated center, signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Tabor College in Kansas next season. At the left of Rylan is his mother Jennifer Hall and to the right is his father Brett Norton. Standing (from left) are: Coaches Michael Doutey, Rob Hill, Rusty Hal, Chris Paddlety and Elijah Bloomer.

McLOUD – McLoud High School football standout Rylan Hall-Norton signed a letter-of-intent with Tabor College in Kansas last week.

Hall-Norton appeared in only five games for the Redskins in 2021 due to a torn ACL suffered in the early part of Game 5. He finished the season with 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Hall-Norton also was selected as a First Team All-District as a wide receiver and made the Class 3A All-Star Team as a receiver.

Tabor College is located in Hillsboro, Kan.