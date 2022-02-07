Basketball: Oklahoma Baptist men outlast Southwestern Oklahoma State

Any kind of win in February is fine with Oklahoma Baptist University head coach Jason Eaker.

In a game, which frankly was pretty ugly, the Bison hit enough shots and got double-figure scoring from three players in outlasting the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Bulldogs 67-62 in Great American Conference men's basketball action at the Noble Complex.

“February wins are good. I'm proud of our team and I'm really proud of our attitude and how are staff prepared for this game,” said Eaker. “(SWOSU) Coach (Terry) Evans did a great job mixing up defenses on us.”

Those old times:Staunton players, years later, look back on what sports meant to them

Though the Bulldogs were able to disrupt some of OBU's offensive flow, the Bison shot just well enough (45.6%) from the floor and overcame 14 turnovers, compared to SWOSU's 13.

OBU did some disruption of its own, creating seven steals, including three from Burke Putnam.

Jaquan Simms topped the Bison scoring effort with 13 as he was 5-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point land, to go with five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Harrison Stoddart had one of his better games of the season for OBU as he finished with 11 points also on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Putnam ended up with 10 points, eight of which came in the second half. He also tallied three assists to go with his three steals.

Brantly Thompson followed with nine points, five boards, four assists and a steal for the Bison. Teammate Trey Green added eight points on 3-of-3 shooting (with one trey) off the bench as he also supplied seven rebounds and had an assist.

Nigel Wilcox, who ended up with five points for OBU, proved to be big on the boards with nine as the Bison held a 42-41 edge in that department.

Women's basketball:Former Shawnee star in 'Beast' mode at Southwestern Oklahoma

OBU, clinging to a 35-31 halftime advantage, scored the first five points of the second half on two Stoddart field goals and a Putnam free throw.

The Bison even pushed their advantage to 10 (45-35) after a scoop shot by Thompson and a putback by Green with 13:26 to go.

SWOSU then staged a 9-2 run to stay in contention as Kamden Gipson and Jaylan Williams each knocked down a long-range shot during that stretch. That Bulldog spurt pulled the visitors within 47-44.

Gipson paced the Bulldogs with 16 points and Williams tossed in 12.

From there, the game was an intense battle, though SWOSU never captured a lead.

The Bulldogs were within 62-60 with 3:11 to go, but OBU was able to outscore them 5-2 the rest of the way. The pivotal play during that closing span, was a steal and layup by Putnam with 1:24 remaining to increase the Bison advantage to 65-60.

SWOSU answered with 1:02 left after each team committed a turnover.

Putnam sealed OBU's third straight win with two free throws with 10 seconds left.

The Bison remain atop the Great American Conference standings at 11-3 and 14-6 overall. The Bulldogs dipped to 6-7 in the GAC and 7-11 overall.

OBU was scheduled to host Arkansas Tech in a conference make-up game Monday at 6 p.m. The game was postponed earlier this season.