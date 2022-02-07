Prague girls drop Saturday road game at Sulphur

SULPHUR - Prague's Payton Camren tossed in 16 points, but it wasn't enough against the host Sulphur Lady Bulldogs, who captured a 44-30 victory Saturday.

Camren, who was 8-of-9 from the foul line for the game, scored seven of the Lady Red Devils' 11 points in the second quarter. She later tallied nine of Prague's 12 points in the fourth.

Mattie Rich and Aluana Parker popped in a 3-pointer apiece for the Lady Devils (8-11).

Sulphur led 13-2 through one quarter and held a 21-13 halftime advantage. The Lady Bulldogs held a 29-18 lead, going into the fourth period.

Prague hosts Chandler Tuesday night.