Southwestern Oklahoma State rallies past Oklahoma Baptist women

The Oklahoma Baptist women saw a 13-point lead evaporate in the final six-plus minutes and dropped a disappointing 71-68 decision Saturday to the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs at the Noble Complex.

Up 64-51 with 6:26 remaining, the Bison had five turnovers and managed to hit 2-of-6 field-goal tries down the stretch. OBU (8-7 in the Great American Conference and 12-9 overall) committed miscues on three of its final four possessions.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (12-2 in the GAC and 18-4 overall) outscored the Bison by a 20-4 count in the final 6:26 of the fourth quarter.

The OBU loss overshadowed a magnificent double-double performance from Kalifa Ford, who finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds as she was 7-of-15 from the floor, with two 3-pointers, to go with a pair of assists and steals.

The Bison's Mallory Lockhart, who was 3-of-5 from long range, finished with 14 points to go with four assists and a steal. Teammate Kennedy Large added 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and Jaylin Stapleton tacked on 10 points in addition to six boards, five assists and a steal.

Southwestern Oklahoma State also had four players reach double figures, led by Morgan Smith, who came off the bench to fire in 20 as she was 7-of-11 from the floor overall and 6-of-10 from outside the arc.

Former Shawnee High School standout Makyra Tramble came one assist away from a triple-double. She tallied 15 points, including a pair of treys, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists.

Macy Gore followed with 12 points and Lauren Ramey had 10 for the winners.

For the game, OBU had a better shooting percentage, 44.2% compared to the Bulldogs' 36.6%.

However, SWOSU owned a 44-33 advantage on the boards and had two less turnovers than the Bison, 14-12.

Both teams were effective sharing the ball as OBU had 18 assists on its 23 makes while the Bulldogs ended up with 21 helpers on their 26 conversions from the field.