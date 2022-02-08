Bethel boys basketball use efficient offense to top Tecumseh

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

BETHEL ACRES – Crisp passing led to efficient scoring for the Bethel Wildcats Monday night as they knocked off their rival Tecumseh Savages 67-49 at Bethel High School's B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

Bethel, 12-6 and ranked 17th in Class 3A, shot 60% from the floor and had 18 assists on their 30 made baskets in sweeping the two-game series from Tecumseh this season.

“Our kids were really unselfish,” said Bethel head coach Jeremy Stewart. “We're really trying to get better. I don't think we're there yet, but we are getting better.”

Senior John Gordon poured in 18 points, DJ Whitten followed with 17 and Bronc Robbins registered 14 as the Wildcats shot better than 50% in each quarter, getting off to a 19-9 start through one periods, leading 35-23 at halftime and claiming a 52-38 advantage through three quarters.

“DJ shot really, really well and got us going early. He was a spark,” Stewart said.

Whitten was 7-of-11 from the field with three 3-pointers as he also dished out a game-high seven assists to go with four rebounds and a steal. He tossed in 10 of his points in the first half and converted his first three field-goal tries, the first two of which were triples.

Gordon was 8-of-13 from the field, including a pair of slam dunks, and was 2-of-2 from the foul line to go with five boards, four steals and three assists.

Robbins nailed 7-of-10 shots, including one slam, as he also collected six rebounds and an assist.

Meanwhile, on the defensive end Bethel recorded 10 steals among the Savages' 17 turnovers.

“We have really been focused on that all year. We ran a bunch of different defenses at people. It's what we try to hang our hat on. At some point you have to count on that,” said Stewart.

Besides Gordon's four steals, Si Foreman and Jace Stewart registered two apiece.

Bray Bussell added six points, six boards and two steals for the Wildcats, who notched their second straight win and sixth out of the last eight.

Tecumseh (11-10) received 17 points apiece from Ben Corley and Jase Edwards. The pair each knocked down four 3-pointers.

Corley also had five rebounds, three steals and an assist while Edwards ended up with five boards and an assist. Dylan Graham was next on the Savage scoring chart with five, including one trey.

Corley had 13 points in the first half to lead all scorers before intermission.

Tecumseh shot just 32.7% for the game and was only 40% (4-of-10) from the charity stripe.

The Wildcats were 80% (4-of-5) from the foul line.

Bethel is on the road for its final three regularly scheduled games. The Wildcats play at Mount St. Mary Thursday night and visit McLoud on Friday before going on the road on Tuesday (Feb. 15) at North Rock Creek.