Bethel girls basketball hang on to edge Tecumseh despite scoreless fourth

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

BETHEL ACRES – Without scoring a point in the fourth quarter, the Class 3A fifth-ranked Bethel Lady Wildcats managed to hang on and edge out the 4A 18th-ranked Tecumseh Lady Savages 45-44 Monday night at the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

Josie Megehee tossed in 16 points to go with three steals and Hannah Davidson, behind four third-quarter 3-point baskets, added 14 points as Bethel improved to 15-3 on the season.

The Lady Wildcats also received nine points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals from Parker Stevenson, who turned two of her thefts directly into layups on the other end.

“Defensively, we got better as we went along, but to win a close one like this was big for us..to squeak one out,” said Bethel head coach Tara Satterfield. “I'm proud of our girls.”

Satterfield praised the efforts of Davidson along with Josie Megehee and Lilly Megehee.

“They (Tecumseh) went to the triangle-and-two defense and it was able to get Hannah free. She got some big buckets in that third quarter,” Satterfield said. “Lilly brings so much energy on defense. She's a difference-maker the way she goes after 50-50 balls. Josie had a nice game offensively.”

Kenzli Warden led the 15-6 Lady Savages with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to go with a game-leading five steals. Warden drained a pair of treys in the game, but was Tecumseh's only double-figure scorer.

Serenity Jacoway contributed eight points, including two 3-pointers, in a losing effort and teammate Sami Schweighardt, with one trey, finished with seven points and Reagan Berry chipped in six points and six boards off the bench.

“I was talking to (Tecumseh) Coach (Eldon) Gentry before the game and told him that they are a top 10-12 team in 4A because we've played several good 4A teams. They are big, fast and they have a playmaker in Warden.”

Tecumseh flourished early by snatching an 18-8 lead through one quarter. An 18-13 scoring advantage by the Lady Wildcats in the second, trimmed the deficit to 31-26 at halftime.

However, Bethel went on a 19-9 scoring blitz in the third behind Davidson's four treys. The Lady Wildcats were 7-of-14 from the floor in that period alone, after connecting on only 10-of-30 attempts in the first half.

Bethel took a 45-40 lead into the fourth as the Lady Savages' four remaining points came off a basket apiece from Warden and Sadie Boatman in the final period.

The next action for Bethel will be Thursday at Mount St. Mary. The Lady Wildcats follow that up with a visit to McLoud on Friday and to North Rock Creek on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

Tecumseh was scheduled to play at Mount St. Mary Tuesday and visit Harrah on Friday.