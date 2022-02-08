Oklahoma Baptist men win fourth straight

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys waltzed into the Noble Complex and gave the Oklahoma Baptist Bison everything they could handle.

Fortunately, the more experienced squad prevailed at the end as OBU earned its fourth straight triumph, winning 80-73 on Monday.

Monday was the first of back-to-back meetings with Arkansas Tech as Oklahoma Baptist (16-6 overall, 13-3 in the GAC) hits the road to Russellville on Thursday for a series-ending matchup.

Both teams shot excellent in the first half, namely Arkansas Tech, which nailed 18-of-26 (69.2%) from the field and knocked down five from deep. The Bison hit 14 of their 22 attempts for a 63.6% shooting clip and tallied four from beyond the arc.

ATU missed one shot through five minutes of play, leading 14-12 early on.

Then the Bison went cold as the Wonder Boys mounted an 11-5 run that lasted 4:25, earning themselves a 25-15 advantage. OBU made 2-of-5 from the field in the stretch while Tech missed one of its attempts.

ATU's good fortune continued as the Wonder Boys built their largest lead of the half at 32-20 with 6:25 left. In the remaining minutes, Oklahoma Baptist responded and tallied a perfect 6-for-6 to cut their deficit to three with seven seconds left. Harrison Stoddart highlighted this run with six points off two major triples.

Arkansas Tech rushed down the court following a Bison free-throw for a desperate attempt before the half, but D.J. Freeman denied the would-be layup as the buzzer sounded. OBU trailed 43-40 going into intermission.

Oklahoma Baptist threatened but could not overcome the Wonder Boy lead through the early parts of the final stanza. With 7:54 left, ATU led 65-58, its largest advantage of the half. The Bison comeback would start as Putnam directed a 13-6 stretch, ending with a 71-69 OBU lead.

The Bison piled onto their second-half positives, ending the game on an 11-4 run.

Burke Putnam finished with 30 points, his second-highest point total of the season, on a staggering 10-of-14 shooting. He often visited the charity stripe, drawing nine fouls and hitting 9-of-13 from the line.

Teammate Nigel Wilcox poured in 13 points and four rebounds while Stoddart added 10. Stoddart recorded a team-best two from deep while shooting 4-of-6 from the field.

Brantly Thompson dished out six assists en route to nine points while Trace Boiling posted valuable reserve minutes with five points. Justine Tene came in and hit 3-of-4, finishing with six total points.

Tech's Niko Gosnell scored 26 while Cam Kennedy added 19. Tony Hall's 17 rounded up the Wonder Boys in double figures.