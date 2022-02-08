Shawnee girls swim team capture regional title

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

JENKS – Shawnee junior Piper McNeil won two individual events and was part of two winning relays Monday as the Lady Wolves won the Class 5A East Regional Swimming Meet at the Jenks Aquatic Center.

Shawnee posted a team score of 340, followed by Harrah at 337, Tulsa Bishop Kelley at 273, Ft. Gibson at 247 and Oologah-Talala at 244. There were 12 schools competing on the girls' side.

McNeil topped the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.83 and 100 backstroke in 56.59 seconds.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay team of McNeil, junior Natalie Selman, freshman Gracyn Simpson and freshman Ashley McDonald clocked in at 1:54.62 for first place.

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle relay combination of Simpson, McDonald, Selman and McNeil posted a time of 3:53.39 for the top award.

Shawnee also had one second-place finish from Simpson in the 100 butterfly (1:02.09).

The Lady Wolves also had six third-place efforts.

McDonald claimed third in the 200 individual medley (2:29.09) and 100 backstroke (1:08.67). Sophomore Clara Timmons took third in the 100 butterfly (1:10.01) and 500 freestyle (5:57.32).

Simmons was third in the 100 freestyle (59.99 seconds) and Selman ended up third in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.57).

Fourth-place finishes for Shawnee included Selman in the 200 freestyle (2:07.57), Timmons in the 100 butterfly (1:10.07) and Emma Oller in the 500 freestyle (6:10.97).

Boys

The Wolves finished third in the 5A East Regional, behind runner-up finishes in two events by junior Thurman Lee.

Tulsa Bishop Kelley won the regional with a 438, followed by Fort Gibson at 341, Shawnee at 314 and Harrah at 189. There were nine teams competing on the boys' side.

Lee took second in the 200 freestyle (1:54.95) and 500 freestyle (5:14.52).

The Wolves' 400 freestyle relay team of junior Vincent Tash, senior Bryce Holter, junior Ethan Oller and Lee clocked in at 3:33.64 for second place.

Shawnee had five third-place finishes, including Oller in the 200 individual medley (2:07.00) and 100 butterfly (56.43 seconds) and Tash in the 100 freestyle (54.32 seconds).

Two of the Wolves' relay teams were also third.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay of Holter, Tash, Oller and Lee registered a time of 1:48.29 for third and the Wolves' combination of Tradyn Rakestraw, Jackson Hair, Maddox Smith and Aden Cervantes clocked in at 1:49.92 for third place.

Placing fourth for Shawnee were Tash in the 100 butterfly (58.91) and Smith in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.67).