Class 4A No. 18 Tecumseh girls slam Mount St. Mary

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Class 4A 18th-ranked Tecumseh Lady Savages, behind Kenzli Warden's 19 points, shredded the host Mount St. Mary's Rockets 56-24 Tuesday night.

Warden also drained two of Tecumseh's six 3-pointers in the game as the Lady Savages had 10 players get into the scoring column.

Kaydee Lewis scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter. Schantel Evans was next with seven points and Cadence Oliver finished with six off a pair of treys. Reagan Berry chipped in four points and Sami Schweighardt and Emily Gage popped in a 3-pointer apiece.

Tecumseh (16-6) jumped out to a 7-0 lead through one quarter and then went on a 19-1 run in the second in building a 26-1 cushion at the break. It was 42-17 after three periods before the Lady Savages closed the game with a 13-7 fourth.

The next action for Tecumseh will be Friday at Harrah.