McLoud boys blast Little Axe, 89-50

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

LITTLE AXE – Luke Norwood fired in 21 points and Dorrian Matlock had 20 Tuesday night as the McLoud Redskins rolled to an 89-50 triumph over the host Little Axe Indians.

Norwood nailed one of McLoud's three treys on the night.

Tryce Lewis contributed 14 for the Redskins. Kameron Nance followed with eight points and Luke Jordan contributed seven, including one 3-point basket. Jett Henson chipped in six points and Jacob Jordan canned the other trey.

McLoud (11-8) raced out to a 26-14 advantage after one quarter and then went on a 23-6 scoring blitz in the second in establishing a 49-20 halftime cushion. The Redskins outscored Little Axe by a 40-30 margin over the final two periods.

McLoud is at home with Seminole on Thursday and Bethel on Friday.