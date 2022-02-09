North Rock Creek girls edge Wellston in overtime

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

WELLSTON – Morgan Campbell tallied 15 points while Olivia McRay and Kate Masquas chipped in 14 each Tuesday night as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars held off the Wellston Lady Tigers 55-52 in overtime.

Morgan Campbell and McRay each sank two 3-point shots and Masquas had one.

Kendal Johnson paced Wellston with 17 points, including three treys. Teammate Kaylen McLin tacked on 13 points and nailed three 3-pointers as well.

The next action for North Rock Creek (10-10) will be Friday at Jones. The Lady Cougars then host Harrah on Monday and Bethel on Tuesday.