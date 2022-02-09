Oklahoma Baptist baseball squad blanks Emporia State

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

EDMOND, Okla. – On the final day of the University of Central Oklahoma First Pitch Classic, Oklahoma Baptist cruised to a 9-0 win against Emporia State Tuesday at Wendell Simmons Field.

The Bison improved their record to 2-1 in the process.

Tuesday’s performance saw multiple Bison stick out.

Pitcher Brek Galbreath was outstanding. He tossed six frames, didn’t allow a single run and struck out six. He also induced eight combined groundouts and flyouts. Furthermore, he only allowed two Emporia players to reach scoring position.

The OBU defense did its part too. Outfielders Cade Kissel and Walker Keller each notched big outs on line drives in the sixth when Emporia had two on. Plus, catcher Troy Shields threw out a pair of base runners during the game.

Offensively, Isiah Lissade went 2-for-5 with four RBI. One of those hits was a three-run homer in the eighth. Additionally, Dan Pruitt registered two hits, including a homer, and three RBI.

After a pair of scoreless innings, the Bison broke through with three runs in the third.

The inning started with walks to Kissel and Jose Parga. In the third at-bat, Lissade singled through the left side plating Kissel. Two batters later, Pruitt took a 2-2, two-out pitch up the middle scoring two more.

Two more scoreless frames followed before OBU moved its lead to 5-0. In the sixth, Pruitt skied a ball over center field, his second bomb of the season. Parga then pushed the Bison ahead 5-0 with a two-out single up the middle which scored Trey Furrey.

OBU’s offensive prowess continued in the eighth. Lissade smacked a three-run homer to left center and Ramon Gomez followed with a solo shot to left field. That ended the scoring for the Bison, making the count 9-0.

The green and gold also got solid pitching from Sam Gamboa and Garrett Kellogg-Clarke in the final two frames. That pair combined for five strikeouts and allowed only one hit.

OBU will return to action with the Northwestern Ranger Festival. On Friday, the Bison will play Washburn at 3:30 p.m. in Alva.