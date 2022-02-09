Dale takes two home contests from Vanoss

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

DALE – The Class 2A third-ranked Dale Lady Pirates came ready to play against the Class A fifth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves Tuesday night.

Dale (18-4) forced 21 turnovers while collecting 17 steals, including six from Makenzie Gill, in claiming a 61-39 triumph over Vanoss in the Lady Pirates' home finale of the regular season.

“We were ready to play,” said Dale head coach Eric Smith. “We played great defense. We had a lot of energy and active hands.”

Brook Rutland and Eliah Landreth also collected three steals apiece while Faith Wright and Justyce Shirey ended up with two each for the Lady Pirates.

Meanwhile, on the offensive end, Dale shot 50% from the floor over the first three quarters before giving way to reserve players in the fourth period.

Gill, behind 10-of-10 free-throw shooting, led the Lady Pirates with 16 points.

Rutland, who drained four 3-pointers, ended up with 14 points and six rebounds. She was 5-of-6 from the field.

Wright, who canned two treys, tacked on 12 points, including two long-range connections, to go with five boards and three assists.

Dale also committed just eight turnovers on the night.

“That's got to be close to a career low against a good team like that,” Smith said.

Also making a big contribution to the Lady Pirate attack was Makenzy Herman with nine points and three assists.

Dale was also boosted by great free-throw shooting as the Lady Pirates were 22-of-28.

Vanoss had no players score in double figures, but Madi Faust and Alexus Belcher tossed in eight apiece while Maddi Dansby chipped in seven.

Each team shot 42% from the floor, but Dale was 8-of-13 from the floor (61.5%) in the opening quarter and was 12-of-21 by halftime (57.1%). The Lady Pirates also sank 12-of-15 free shots through the first two quarters.

Dale had a 56-26 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Dale 40, Vanoss 31 (Boys)

The Class 2A top-ranked Pirates forced 18 turnovers and created 11 steals in the process in knocking off the Class A third-ranked Wolves.

It took a little while for Dale (20-1) to get going as the Pirates trailed 10-7 after one quarter, but went on a 16-6 spurt in the second while creating a 23-16 halftime lead.

The Pirates then opened the third quarter by converting 4-of-5 shots to go up 32-18. It was 32-20 going into the fourth.

Vanoss fell to 17-4 with the setback.

“They've got a good ball club,” said Dale head coach Jeff Edmonson about Vanoss. “We were probably not quite ready to play. We will regroup and play better next time.”

The Wolves were content on holding the ball for extended times of play which led the Pirates to extend their defense.

“They were holding the ball, so we got aggressive and turned up the defensive pressure. We also got some deflections which led to easy baskets,” Coach Edmonson said.

Dayton Forsythe paced Dale with 15 points and Levi Kelly added 10 to fuel the offense. Deken Jones and Easton Edmonson finished with six points and Jett Higdon tacked on the other three. Forsythe connected on the Pirates' only 3-point basket.

Three steals by Jones, along with two each from Forsythe, Kelly and Higdon, sparked the Pirate defensive effort.

The Wolves' scoring came in the form of Carter Perry with 12, Lane Thrower with nine and Brayden Cannon and Erik Hatton with five each.

Dale plays at Latta Friday and visits Cashion on Monday. The Cashion boys are ranked second in Class 2A.