Prague girls edge Chandler in overtime, 41-38

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

PRAGUE – Payton Camren and Mattie Rich tossed in 16 points each as the Prague Lady Red Devils outlasted the Chandler Lady Lions 41-38 in overtime Tuesday night.

Camren knocked down two 3-pointers in the game and Rich was 10-of-13 from the foul line as Prague was 12-of-15 for the game.

The pair each drained two free throws in overtime while Demi Manning had a 2-point basket to account for the six Lady Devil overtime points. Manning finished the game with four points.

Leah Brannon paced Chandler with 17 points and Jaylee Ventris popped in three treys on her way to nine points. Mia Callegan followed with seven points.

The Lady Lions (11-8) were only 6-of-12 from the charity stripe.

Prague (9-11) had a 7-0 advantage after one quarter. The Lady Devils led 19-15 at halftime and were up by a slim 31-29 count through three periods.

Prague 65, Chandler 34 (Boys)

Blestin Miller, Nate Lester, Peyton Ezell and Trevor McGinnis tallied 10 points apiece as the Class 3A sixth-ranked Red Devils hammered the Lions.

Miller and Lester each drained two 3-point shots as Prague compiled seven treys in the contest. Eli Bias also connected on two long-range shots in finishing with nine points and Trip Davis connected for one 3-pointer in tallying eight total points.

Bradley Beloncik was the high scorer for Chandler (8-11) with 14, including a pair of treys, Isiah Holland was next with seven points and Brady Butler chipped in five, including one 3-point bucket.

The Red Devils (18-2) raced out to an 18-5 cushion after one quarter and then went on a 16-9 run in the second in taking a 34-14 advantage into the halftime locker room. A 22-7 Prague scoring blitz in the third made it 56-21.

Prague sank 8-of-10 foul shots while Chandler was 3-of-5.

The Red Devils host Meeker Friday and visit Okemah on Monday.

The Lions play at Okemah Thursday and host Holdenville on Friday.