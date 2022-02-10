Bethel wrestlers edge out Tecumseh in dual, 42-36

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

TECUMSEH – A fall by Bethel's Dominick Contreras over Tecumseh's Wyatt England in 5:29 at 285 pounds proved to be the difference as the Wildcats edged the Savages 42-36 in a wrestling dual Monday night.

Bethel suffered losses via five forfeits. Tecumseh was dealt one loss by forfeit and there was a double-forfeit at 152 pounds.

The pin by Contreras was one of six on the night for the Wildcats

In a girls' match at 113, Bethel's Jordan Blair pinned Tecumseh's Makayla Partain in 21 seconds. At 120, the Wildcats' Blake Griffith pinned Jake Buttram in 1:13. At 126, Bethel's Nick White won by a fall over Trinity Rakestraw in 2:39.

At 138, the Wildcats' Landon Ayers pinned Zariyah Masquas in 1:22. Bethel's TJ Ramsey won by a fall over Conner Barksdale in 3:17 at 182 pounds.

Tecumseh's only fall of the night came at 195 pounds as Jacob Frazier pinned Austin Melson in 3:32.