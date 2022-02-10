North Rock Creek boys whip Wellston

WELLSTON – Rayne Jones tossed in 14 points and Noah McMullan added 10 as the North Rock Creek Cougars rolled to a 64-41 triumph over the host Wellston Tigers Tuesday night.

Jones knocked down two 3-point shots and McMullan drained one. Jordan Coody also nailed a trey on his way to nine points. Diego Garcia and Jace McRay chipped in eight points apiece for the winners.

North Rock Creek (14-6) led 21-15 at the end of the first quarter, 34-26 at halftime and 52-37 through three periods. The Cougars then closed the game with a 12-4 run.

NRC connected for five 3-pointers in the game and was 5-of-7 from the foul line. Wellston hit four treys and was 5-of-8 from the line.

The Cougars play at Jones Friday night.