Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athlete of the Week: Bethel's Gordon, Chandler's Brannon Athletes of the Week

Bethel High School boys' basketball star John Gordon was named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Male Athlete of the Week for Jan. 31-Feb. 5.

Chandler High School basketball standout Leah Brannon received the Female Athlete of the Week award for that same time period.

Gordon fired in 23 points, 15 of which came in the second half, as the 17th-ranked Wildcats upset the 12th-ranked Jones Longhorns on Feb. 1. He was also a perfect 5-of-5 from the foul line in that contest.

Brannon poured in 25 points in Chandler's 50-42 overtime win over Wellston on Feb. 1. Brannon hit four field goals for eight points in the fourth quarter and was 4-of-6 from the free-throw line in overtime.