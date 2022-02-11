Arkansas Tech trips up Oklahoma Baptist women

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Tech put three players in double-figure scoring during its 57-53 win over Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday at Tucker Coliseum.

First-half offense was lacking, outside of ATU hitting a couple more threes than OBU. With a 3-to-1 advantage in three-point makes, the Golden Suns attained a 26-22 halftime lead.

In the first, the Bison shot a mere 15.8% while ATU hit 30%. Despite that, OBU only found itself down 14-10 after one. Two Kendall Parker free throws at 1:14 brought the scoreboard to that tally.

Nearly halfway into the second quarter, OBU tied the game at 17. A 7-3 run to start the quarter was capped off by a layup from Andreja Peciuraite. Mallory Lockhart registered the other five points on a 3-pointer and jumper.

By halftime, though, Arkansas Tech's Ashei Lopez scored seven straight and helped the home team attain a 26-20 advantage.

For OBU, while it only shot 18.5%, it did convert 11-of-15 (73.3%) at the foul line to keep things close.

Out of the halftime locker room, Kalifa Ford gave OBU its first lead. Not even two minutes into the third, Ford scored seven in a row and pushed the scoreboard to 27-26. She ended up with a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds, her fourth straight double-double and 12th overall.

While Arkansas Tech went back in front on the ensuing possession, the Bison kept it close and by the end of the period, a three from Parker brought the tally to 40-39 in favor of ATU.

In the fourth, the Bison went up by seven, 49-42. Four different players scored including Payton Taylor, Jill Leslie, Lockhart and Ford during a 10-2 stretch. With about six minutes remaining, the Bison attained the seven-point margin.

The remainder of the game, OBU's offense fell out of rhythm. In fact, the Bison made just one of their last 10 shots and hit two free throws.

For the Golden Suns, they took the lead, 53-51, after two foul shots by Nikki Metcalfe with 1:15 left. OBU's next two possessions brought a pair of three-point misses and a turnover, squashing a good chance to retake the lead.

Next on the schedule for OBU is a date at Harding on Saturday at 1 p.m.