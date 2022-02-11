Bethel girls rout Mount St. Mary; Wildcats fall

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – Parker Stevenson popped in 27 points and Josie Megehee tallied 25 Thursday night as the Class 3A fifth-ranked Bethel Lady Wildcats rolled to a 74-21 rout of host Mount St. Mary.

Leading 13-4 after one quarter, Bethel (16-3) blew the game open with a 20-5 second quarter in creating a 33-9 halftime advantage. The Lady Wildcats then went on another scoring blitz of 26-8 in the third quarter. It was 59-17 in favor of Bethel through three periods.

Hannah Davidson chipped in eight points and Lilly Megehee chipped in six for the Lady Wildcats.

Maria Roguemore was the top scorer with seven and Kylie Ross finished with six to lead Mount St. Mary.

Mount St. Mary 62, Bethel 52 (Boys)

Jaxson Daniels poured in 21 points as the Class 4A 10th-ranked Rockets grounded the Wildcats in boys' action.

Braedon Lloyd finished with 16 points and Robert Kalsu ended up with 11 for Mount St. Mary. Lloyd and Kalsu each drained two 3-point shots and CJ Johnson had one on his way to seven total points.

John Gordon led Bethel with 17 points and Bray Bussell added 13. Gordon had eight of his points in the first quarter.

Bronc Robbins followed with seven points while Xavier Meier and Jace Stewart each tossed in six. All seven of Robbins' points came in the second half with five coming in the fourth quarter. All of Jace Stewart's scoring came in the second half and all six of Meier's occurred in the first half.

The Wildcats (12-7) had no 3-point field goals and were only 8-of-16 from the foul line.

Up by a slim 12-11 margin through one quarter, Bethel dominated the second by a 22-13 count and established a 33-25 halftime cushion.

Bethel was scheduled to play at McLoud Friday night and at North Rock Creek on Tuesday.