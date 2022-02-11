Family of Faith, Liberty Academy split contests

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

Aloha Matsunami fired in 20 points as the Family of Faith Warriors pulled away late for a 41-30 victory over the Liberty Academy Eagles Thursday night in regional boys' basketball play.

Matsunami knocked down five 3-point field-goal tries. Teammate Kanta Endo supplied 11 points and eight rebounds and Kazuma Taira finished with six points to go with his 10 rebounds and Jeremiah Steele ended up with four points and nine boards.

Vincent Nguyen led Liberty Academy with 11 points while Mikelle Bashkimi, Nate Gibson and Cale Palmer tallied five apiece. Isaac Connor was next with four points.

Half of Family of Faith's 14 field goals were treys. The Eagles had 13 field goals.

Liberty Academy 68, Family of Faith 29 (Girls)

Britlyn Leader sank four 3-point shots and finished with 16 points as the Lady Eagles knocked off the Lady Warriors in a regional clash.

Sarah Armstrong and Paris Reimer also reached double figures for Liberty Academy with 13 and 12 respectively. Kaley Jo Fletcher tacked on eight points, including a pair of treys. Armstrong also drained a 3-point shot.

Ashlyn Matthews paced Family of Faith with 17 points, including two treys, and Lani Matthews followed with eight points and connected on two 3-pointers as well.

The Lady Eagles raced out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter, led 44-15 at halftime and had a 49-19 advantage through three periods.