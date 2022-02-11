McLoud boys slam Seminole, 71-42

From Staff Reports

McLOUD – Luke Norwood poured in 25 points to spark the McLoud Redskins to a 71-42 smashing of the Seminole Chieftains Thursday night.

Norwood was one of three double-figure scorers for McLoud. The twin brother combination of Jacob Jordan and Luke Jordan each knocked down two treys and finished with 13 points apiece.

Tryce Lewis tossed in eight points for the winners and teammates Dorrian Matlock and Jett Henson tacked on five each.

The Redskins outscored Seminole in each quarter. The Redskins led 15-12 after one quarter, 38-26 at halftime and 63-38 through three periods.

“It was probably our best defensive performance of the year. It was nice to score 71 points, but we were really locked in defensively,” said McLoud head coach Tim Boyer.

Dontre Garfield was the top scorer for Seminole with 13 points. Teammate Miguel Conley was next with seven points and Joe Fixico ended up with five. Conley and Fixico each drained one 3-pointer.

McLoud was scheduled to host Bethel Friday night and play at Chandler Tuesday.