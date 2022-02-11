Piedmont posts Thursday sweep of Shawnee

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PIEDMONT – The Piedmont Wildcats hit 20-of-30 close-range shots and claimed a 55-50 decision over the Shawnee Wolves Thursday night in Suburban Conference boys' basketball action.

Coltan Sydnes poured in 22 points and knocked down a pair of 3-point shots and Jayce Daniels finished with 13 points for Piedmont (5-15).

The Shawnee loss overshadowed a 22-point performance from Jaylon Orange, who moved within 11 points of reaching 1,000 career points with the Wolves. Orange also collected four steals and a pair of assists in Thursday's game.

Kayden Shaw added a double-double for Shawnee with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tanner Morris sank three treys in finishing with nine points and Daytain Patton added eight points, including a pair of 3-point makes.

One major difference in the close contest was an 18-12 run by the Wildcats in the third quarter. Piedmont led 12-8 through one quarter before the Wolves went on a 16-11 spurt in the second in taking a 24-23 halftime advantage.

The Wildcats had a 30-29 edge in rebounds. Shawnee, which fell to 9-11 with Thursday's loss, totaled 12 offensive boards and Piedmont gathered six off the offensive glass.

Piedmont 40, Shawnee 19 (Girls)

Jillian Crawford sank four 3-point shots and finished with 18 total points as the Piedmont Lady Wildcats handled the Shawnee Lady Wolves.

Khloe Carter's 10 points included two treys as she also finished with five assists for Piedmont (10-10).

Shawnee (7-13) struggled offensively, converting just 5-of-28 shots from the field, including just one 3-point connection. The Lady Wolves, who were only 1-of-15 from outside the arc, also fell victim to 16 turnovers.

Tristyn Napier was the top scorer for Shawnee with seven and Anneca Anderson was next with four. Aniya Elix registered four steals to go with her three points and Ansley Orrell pulled down six rebounds to go with her two points. Amaya Martinez had four boards to go with her two points.

The Lady Wildcats opened the contest with a 14-4 run through the first quarter. Piedmont then shut out Shawnee 10-0 in the second while building a 24-4 lead at the break. It was 32-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Shawnee was scheduled to play at Guthrie Friday night.

Note: Chris Cox of KGFF contributed to this report.