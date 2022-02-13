Bethel boys hold off huge fourth-quarter rally by McLoud

McLOUD – A massive fourth-quarter rally by the McLoud Redskins came up short Friday night as the Class 3A 17th-ranked Bethel Wildcats held on for a 62-56 victory.

McLoud trailed 52-28 at the end of the third quarter, but doubled its point total in the fourth.

Bethel was able to stave off the Redskins, particularly behind the play of senior John Gordon, who was a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor in the fourth in finishing with 25 points.

“We definitely lost our focus for sure (in the fourth),” said Wildcat head coach Jeremy Stewart. “John kept us in the game in the fourth quarter, basically the second half.”

In all, Gordon was 12-of-15 from the floor and finished with six rebounds to spark the Wildcat effort.

Bray Bussell followed with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field while nailing both of his free shots and collecting a pair of steals. Bronc Robbins registered nine points and was 4-of-6 shooting from the floor.

Six other Wildcats got into the scoring column, led by DJ Whitten, who tallied four, dished out five assists and had a steal.

Bethel shot 57% from the floor and converted 5-of-7 free throws. McLoud shot just 37.7% from the field, but knocked down 12-of-15 charity tosses.

The Redskins were able to climb back in with defense as they forced 10 fourth-quarter Bethel turnovers. The Wildcats had 18 miscues in the game.

In a losing effort for McLoud, Luke Norwood had an outstanding game, tallying 25 points and yanking down 12 rebounds.

He was 9-of-21 from the floor, but that came after he started the game, missing his first four shots. After a scoreless first, he warmed up to the task and was 9-of-17. Norwood was 6-of-7 from the free-throw stripe for the game.

Off the bench, Dorrian Matlock tossed in 13 points in a losing cause as he finished 5-of-7 from the line and nailed four field goals. The twin brother combo of Luke Jordan and Jacob Jordan tallied eight points apiece. Jacob drained two 3-point shots and Luke ended up with one.

Bethel improved to 13-7 with the win while McLoud dipped to 12-9.

Bethel 71, McLoud 26 (Girls)

Josie Megehee and Parker Stevenson accounted for 58 of the Lady Wildcat points in the victory.

Megehee finished with 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor and 6-of-7 from the foul line to go with 10 rebounds for a double-double. She also recorded six steals.

Stevenson was 13-of-27 from the field while nailing two 3-pointers. Stevenson also collected nine rebounds, seven steals and four assists.

Bethel, 17-3 and ranked fifth in Class 3A, also received six points off the bench from Annie Compton.

The Lady Wildcats shot 47% from the floor for the game and held leads of 26-6 through one quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 57-24 through three periods.

Desira Jones and Tori Jackson tossed in eight points each to lead McLoud. Jones also had one of McLoud's two treys. Alivia Wapskineh had the other for her only three points.

The Lady Redskins were held to 21.6% shooting and fell victim to 25 turnovers. Bethel finished with 11 miscues.

The Lady Wildcats also owned an overwhelming 44-23 rebounding advantage with Josie Megehee and Stevenson leading the way. Bella Thomas had seven boards off the bench and starter Hannah Davidson ended up with six.

Defensively, Bethel compiled 22 steals behind the efforts of Stevenson and Megee. Lilly Megehee, Davidson and Brooklyn Duff also had three steals apiece.

Both Bethel teams are at North Rock Creek Tuesday to close out the regular season. McLoud plays at Chandler Tuesday night to wrap up the regular season.